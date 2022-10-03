Indrakeeladri Sharnavaratri celebrations: Presiding deity to appear as Durga Devi

The Sharannavaratri celebrations on the Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada continue with fervour. On Monday, the eighth day of the festival, Goddess Kanaka Durga will appear to the devotees as Durga Devi who will be seen riding a lion chariot wearing a trident and a golden trampling Mahishasura under her feet. The history of the temple says that Goddess Durga herself incarnated on Keeladri after after defeating evil.



Devotees believe that if they visit Goddess Durga in her form, all the evil things will go away. In this background devotees are flocking in large numbers to have a glimpse of the Goddess. Kadamba, which is cooked with vegetables, greens and rice, is presented to deity.



Meanwhile, appeared to the devotees in Saraswati Devi's adornment on Sunday. On the ninth day tomorrow (Tuesday), the presiding deity will appear as Sri Mahimasura Mardini Devi.