Industrial Development in AP is taking place at a brisk pace; YS Jagan

Chief Minister Jagan has made it clear that the government will provide full support for the establishment of industries in the state. The CM recalled that industrial development in the state is taking fast steps and the state government is receiving awards for the last three years in the Ease of Doing.



CM Jagan, who inaugurated ATC Alliance Tires Company at Atchutapuram SEZ in Visakhapatnam district, gave a speech on industrial development in the state. He said ATC is the Alliance Tires Company of Yokahoma Group, a leading tire manufacturer in Japan, and is being set up in two phases with a total investment of Rs.2,200 crores. "In the first phase, construction of half highway tire manufacturing company was completed with Rs.1,384 crores. Production of tires will start there from today," he said.



The chief minister performed Bhumi Pooja for the second phase of works with Rs.816 crores. He said industry has been established on a total of 250 acres, and employed round 4,664 people are employed through this industry.



Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said that the first phase of this industry has been completed within 15 months and opined that the Industrial development in the state is taking rapid steps. He said 56 big companies will invest in the state in the next two years. "We are also opening closed MACMEs and sanctioning a large amount of funds," said YS Jagan adding that industrialists like Adani and Ambani are looking towards AP. He said the government will lay the foundation stone for Adani Data Institute in Visakhapatnam in the next two months. IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, MG Madhavi, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Police Commissioner CH Srikanth, GVMC Commissioner, and other dignitaries participated in this program.