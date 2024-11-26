Industrial parks to be set up in every constituency

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Limited chairman Degala Prabhakar assured that he would contribute to help Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu fulfil the promise of providing 20 lakh jobs and develop the industries.

He took charge as AP Industrial Development Corporation Limited chairman at APIDC office at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, he said Naidu has a vision to develop entrepreneurs in every house.

Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation chairman post is a responsibility and it is not an ornament, he said.

He said the APIDC has arranged loans to 792 companies so far and assured that he will try to set up industrial parks in all the Assembly constituencies. Industrial development is important to provide jobs to the unemployed youth and for the development of the State. MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar and APIDC Managing Director Raghunath Prabhakar were among those who participated.