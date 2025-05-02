Industrial parks worth Rs 500 cr soon in ASR dist

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar organised a video conference with district industries officials, as well as agriculture, horticulture, and Transco department officials to discuss the establishment of these parks.

Addressing the conference, the collector has directed officials to prepare proposals for the establishment of industrial parks worth Rs 500 crore in the district.

He said that the Anakapalli district collector had identified 250 acres in Golugonda mandal for setting up an industrial park. He also announced the establishment of a flatted factory complex in Araku.

This complex will provide facilities for processing coffee, pepper, turmeric, millets, and other tribal products under the Araku brand name.

The Collector emphasised the promotion of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the region.

He reviewed the progress of schemes such as PM Vishwakarma, MSME surveys, and the acceptance of PMEGP applications, as well as the subsidies being provided by the government.

District Industries Officer G Ravi Shankar, Assistant Director Ramanarao, Agriculture Officer SBS Sand, District Horticulture Officer P Ramesh Kumar Rao, and other officials were present.