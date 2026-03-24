‘Industries that once left AP are coming back’: Pawan Kalyan

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan emphasised that industries that once left the state in the previous government without a trace have found their way back under the able leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a massive gathering arrived at the groundbreaking ceremony of the largest greenfield integrated steel plant of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India in the country at Rajayyapeta on Monday, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted how the CM’s experience in good government resulted in drawing huge investments and ensured that the state regained stability.

More than technology, Pawan Kalyan noted, AM/NS India is committed towards limiting its carbon footprint. Describing Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal Lakshmi Mittal as an inspiring industrial giant, the Deputy CM mentioned that his growth trajectory continues to inspire people and expressed gratitude to him for reposing trust in the Andhra Pradesh government.

“AP is attracting greater investments than the rest of the state,” Pawan Kalyan recalled Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks and attributed the success of the state to the Chief Minister’s strength in reviving growth and infusing policy changes.

Union Minister for Steel HD Kumaraswamy said in his address that Andhra Pradesh is an indication of how development would be if both Central and state governments work in tandem with one another. Terming the combined leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan as effective and strong, the Union Minister for Steel opined that the state is marching towards scripting a remarkable growth.

He appreciated the IT Minister for his effective way of administration. “AP earned a reputation as one of the most progressive and investment-ready states. The establishment of the largest steel plant in Rajayyapeta reflects global confidence of the industry leaders in India’s economic strength, state’s strategic vision and proactive governance supported by the Government of India,” the Union Minister highlighted.

Sharing his views, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal Lakshmi Mittal said, “Today marks the next chapter in our partnership with India, one built on shared ambition and enduring trust. Even as I have been in the steel industry now for 50 years, I can honestly say that what we are building here in India is one of the highlights of these 50 years. It means a lot to me that we are able to contribute meaningfully towards India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat, demonstrating how world-class steelmaking can power sustainable growth and national self-reliance.”

CEO of ArcelorMittal Aditya Mittal said the ground-breaking of the steel plant at Rajayyapeta was done at record speed. He appreciated the government’s emphasis on transparency, speed of execution and industrial facilitation. “This state truly is a shining example of what can be achieved in the whole country and this gives long-term investors the confidence to invest at scale. Rajayyapeta will be built to the highest global standards and that begins with safety as it is our core value, non-negotiable and the foundation of world class performance,” he underlined.

Chief Executive Officer of AM/NS India Dilip Oommen said the project represents the effective collaboration and planning to develop world-class steelmaking in Andhra Pradesh. The plant will create jobs, enable sustainable development, and demonstrate how industry and community progress can go hand in hand.”

The steel manufacturing operations of the new plant at Rajayyapeta are planned to commence by the first quarter of 2029, with other units likely to be ready in a phased manner.

In the meantime, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India signed two MoUs with the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The purpose of the MoUs for AM/NS India is to build, along with the New Age Makers’ Institute of Technology (NAMTECH), a future-ready industrial talent ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh by connecting advanced technology, materials innovation, education and workforce development with the needs of modern industries.