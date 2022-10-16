Inflows to Prakasam and Srisailam increases as Krishna river in spate

The inflow to Prakasam and Srisailam reservoirs has increased due to the heavy rains in upper reaches. The Officials issued the first emergency alert as 4,53,067 cusecs of water coming into the Prakasam barrage at 6 pm on Saturday and 2,827 cusecs are being released to the Krishna delta and the surplus 4,50,240 cusecs are being released into the sea from the barrage.

In this season, from June 1 to 6 am on Saturday, 1000 TMC of Krishna water has released in the sea. The flood continues from upstream into the Srisailam project with 4,02,786 cusecs of water entering the Srisailam project at 6 pm on Saturday.

The spillway 10 gates were raised by 15 feet and 3,77,160 cusecs were being used to generate power in the right and left embankment centers and 65,643 cusecs were being left downstream. As Sagar and Pulichinthal are releasing the flood downstream, the flood continues to rise into Prakasam Barrage.