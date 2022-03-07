  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Infrastructure will be developed in Kollipara: ZP chief

ZP chairperson Kathera Henry Christina and MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar laying foundation for road construction at Vallabhapuram village on Sunday
x

ZP chairperson Kathera Henry Christina and MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar laying foundation for road construction at Vallabhapuram village on Sunday

Highlights

Zilla Parishad chairperson Kathera Henry Christina and Tenali MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar laid foundation stone for the construction of Donka Road at Vallabhapuram village under Kollipara mandal of Guntur district on Sunday.

Guntur: Zilla Parishad chairperson Kathera Henry Christina and Tenali MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar laid foundation stone for the construction of Donka Road at Vallabhapuram village under Kollipara mandal of Guntur district on Sunday.

Earlier, they garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and paid tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, Christina assured that she will develop infrastructure in her mandal in the days to come and take steps to solve local problems.

ZP CEO G Srinivasa Reddy, MPP B Padmavati and MPTC Sanjeeva Reddy were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X