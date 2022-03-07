Infrastructure will be developed in Kollipara: ZP chief

Guntur: Zilla Parishad chairperson Kathera Henry Christina and Tenali MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar laid foundation stone for the construction of Donka Road at Vallabhapuram village under Kollipara mandal of Guntur district on Sunday.

Earlier, they garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and paid tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, Christina assured that she will develop infrastructure in her mandal in the days to come and take steps to solve local problems.

ZP CEO G Srinivasa Reddy, MPP B Padmavati and MPTC Sanjeeva Reddy were present.