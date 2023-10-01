Inner Ring Road scam is a quid pro quo case: Minister

Ongole: The minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh said that the Inner Ring Road scam is nothing but a quid pro quo case. He said that Nara Lokesh should come to Vijayawada and reply to questions of CID if he feels that they are just allegations.



Speaking in a press meet at his camp office in Ongole on Saturday, Minister Suresh said that the then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh cheated public in the name of the state capital Amaravati and looted lands of poor and dalits.

He said that authorities have gathered all evidence to prove involvement of big heads in the Inner Ring Road scam, and filed the FIR.

Suresh said that Chandrababu Naidu, who also acted as the chairman of the CRDA, has resorted to criminal breach of trust and misconduct neglecting the promise of official secrecy.

He alleged that Naidu, P Narayana as the chairman and vice chairman of the CRDA has opted for the second option for the inner ring road against recommendation of the first option by the CRDA officials.

He said that though the inner ring road is not laid, there is a loss of public money for hundreds of crores in the name of preparing plans. He said that the Inner Ring Road scam is an example of criminal conspiracy and cheating.

Photo caption: Minister Audimulapu Suresh speaking at a press meet in Ongole on Saturday