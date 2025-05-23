Innovative programmes added to this academic year

Visakhapatnam: To meet corporate requirements and maintain international standards GITAM Deemed to be University School of Busi-ness (GSB) is offering several innovative UG and PG man-agement programmes from the 2025-26 academic year, in-formed GSB dean Raja P. Pappu here on Thursday.

At a media conference, he briefed that the GSB is offering B. Com with Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) qualifica-tion. It provides a structured path for individuals to become qualified accountants. The dean said that in addition to B. Com the GSB is also offering BBA (Financial Markets) pro-gramme in collaboration with the National Stock Exchange Academy, BBA (Business Analytics) programme with Bloomberg and NSE labs.

The institution is offering MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management, developed in response to the growing demand in India’s healthcare sector. The two-year programme is co-delivered in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) and the Academy of Hospital Administration (AHA). The curriculum includes a strong blend of core man-agement courses, healthcare-specific electives, immersion programmes, and internships. Students will benefit from ex-posure to hospital field visits, real-world case studies, group projects, and interactions with healthcare industry profession-als, Prof. Raja P. Pappu informed.

The GSB dean said the GSB provides a world-class learning environment featuring smart classrooms, a dedicated Bloom-berg Lab, NSE Lab, analytics lab, and language labs. Students are also encouraged to participate in a wide array of extracur-ricular and club activities aimed at nurturing leadership, communication and entrepreneurial skills. The faculty com-prises experienced academicians and industry professionals committed to delivering a holistic and industry-ready educa-tion.

The GSB launched the International Consulting Immersion Programme (ICIP) in partnership with the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), USA and the University of Surrey, UK.

Admission to all UG programmes will be based on perfor-mance in GAT-2025 conducted on 25th May in 44 cities in the country.