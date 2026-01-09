The Third Edition of India’s Largest Inter-School Technology Competition, Tinkerfest 3.0

Bengaluru-based Chaman Bhartiya School, today hosted the third edition of its flagship inter-school technology competition, Tinkerfest 3.0. The festival brought together over 300 students from 22 leading schools across the country, marking a significant milestone in the school’s growing focus on experiential and innovation-led learning.

At Tinkerfest 3.0, students showcased innovation and leadership through hands-on formats including robotics challenges, hackathons, LEGO-based engineering challenges and drone-based competitions.

A key highlight of the event was the Shark Tank–style pitch competition, where students presented original ideas and prototypes contesting for a total investment of ₹5 lakh. The pitches were evaluated by a six-member Shark Tank jury comprising Dushyant Kumar Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, M360 Research; Usha Kiran, Senior Manager, Walmart; WG CDR Jaya Tare (Retd.), Founder & CEO, Newrizon Space; Dr. Lalitha Balakrishnan, Chief Strategy & Content Officer, Edex (The New Indian Express Group); Anjuum Khanna, Vice President – Emerging & Enterprise Sales at Cashfree Payments and a seasoned fintech and SaaS revenue leader; and Ganesh Papanna, Director, Purple Rock Studios. The jury brought real-world industry perspectives to the evaluation, offering students informed feedback and mentorship.

The fest was further strengthened by the presence of distinguished Chief Guests and international delegates from the field of education and global academia. Mr. Pavel Rudnev and Ms. Larisa Galenko from Lobachevsky First University Lyceum, Russia, and Atri Sharma, Senior Engineering Manager at Apple, attended the festival, engaging with students and educators and adding a strong global dimension to the event.

Speaking on the vision behind the festival, Geeta Jayanth, Head of School, Chaman Bhartiya School, said,

“Tinkerfest represents the kind of learning we believe in, where students take ownership, think critically and confidently plan their own learning journeys. Platforms like this help students connect ideas with action and prepare for a future that demands leadership and adaptability.”

The event saw participation from industry experts, educators, mentors, students, parents and influencers, creating a collaborative environment that encouraged dialogue, mentorship and cross-pollination of ideas, demonstrating how a school ecosystem can move beyond traditional academics to become a hub for innovation and student leadership.