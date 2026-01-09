Jennifer Lawrence says filming intimate scenes is easier with strangers

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has candidly shared why she finds it easier to film intimate scenes with actors she doesn’t know well, rather than with close friends or long-time collaborators. Speaking during an appearance at 92NY, the actor reflected on her recent experience working with Robert Pattinson in Die, My Love.

Lawrence explained that unfamiliarity can actually make such scenes less awkward. Since she and Pattinson were strangers before the shoot, she felt the dynamic was more comfortable. In contrast, she recalled that kissing co-stars she was already close to, such as The Hunger Games actor Josh Hutcherson, felt far more uncomfortable. According to Lawrence, intimacy with someone familiar tends to feel “weirder” than with someone new.

Despite her long and successful career, Lawrence admitted that acting still makes her feel embarrassed at times. To ease her nerves before shooting with Pattinson, she even took interpretive dance lessons—an experience she described as deeply mortifying for both of them. By the time the film required more vulnerable scenes, she joked that it felt easier compared to the earlier dance sessions.

The 35-year-old actor also revealed that she rarely watches her own films. In a conversation with Leonardo DiCaprio for Variety, she said she avoids revisiting her work, with the exception of a drunken attempt to watch American Hustle.

Lawrence credited director David O. Russell with shaping her as an actor, praising his direct and demanding approach. She said his straightforward feedback helped her grow and never felt personal, adding that she prefers honesty over being handled delicately on set.