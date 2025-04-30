Innovative protest opposing Wakf Act today

Vijayawada: Muslim Personal Law Board Andhra Pradesh members Muhammad Ishaq and Maulana Syed Zakir Ahmad Rashadi have announced that a symbolic protest will be held on April 30 in the state opposing the Wakf Amendment Act.

A meeting of Muslim organisations was held in Vijayawada on Tuesday and the leaders decided to oppose the Wakf Amendment Act. The representatives of the Muslim organisations participating in the meeting said the Waqf Amendment Act was unconstitutional and it must be revoked. They announced that a symbolic protest will be held on April 30 where lights will be turned off for 15 minutes from 9:00 pm to 9:15 pm to oppose the Waqf Amendment Act.

State level meeting was held in Vijayawada following the call given by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board under the slogan Protect Waqf - Save the Constitution. During the meeting, discussions were held on protest strategies, guidelines, and the roadmap against the Waqf Amendment Act. The state level meeting was attended by Muhammad Rafiq, AP Movement Campaign Convener, Advocate Mukhtar, Maulana Mufti Yusuf, Maulana Naseer Ahmad, Maulana Mastan Sharif, Muneer Ahmad, AP JAC Convener and others.