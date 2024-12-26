Inquiry launched into animal feed scam in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: District administration launched an inquiry into animal feed scam in Srikakulam. A case has been pending regarding the scam with the AP Lokayukta and in the meantime, some persons of schedule caste (SC) registered complaint with the officials at public grievances redressal system (PGRS).

According to details, officials of the animal husbandry misappropriated funds in the name of supply of animal feed to the farmers of SC and ST categories in the district. For the scheme, 50,000 farmers of SC and ST category had been identified but were not supplied with feed to their domestic milch animals. Without supplying the animal feed to farmers, bills were prepared, submitted and funds were drawn for the period between 2017 and 2021.

On the issue, a complaint was registered with the AP Lokayukta as petition number 2587/2023 earlier which has been pending there. After receiving complaints from the SC category persons, the joint collec-tor appointed a three-member committee inquire into the alleged scam. The committee comprises of RDO, joint director for agriculture (JD-A) and joint director for animal husbandry (JD-AH).

But the twist is the existing JD-AH, G Murali, going to retire from the service on December 31 this year and the officer who is facing allegations in the Rs 11 crore scam is going to be elevated as JD-AH Srikaku-lam. Currently, he is working as deputy director at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district.

Leaders of SC and ST unions are opposing the elevation of the tainted officer from Bobbili and sending him here. They decided to intensify agitation and alleged that the sudden elevation of the officer is to hide the evidence regarding the animal feed scam.