INS Tarkash intercepts, seizes over 2,500 kg narcotics in Indian Ocean

Visakhapatnam: In a significant step, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash, a frontline frigate of the Indian Navy operating under the Western Naval Command, successfully intercepted and seized over 2,500-kg of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean.

The operation underscores the Indian Navy’s unwavering commitment towards combating maritime crime and bolstering regional security.

Deployed in the Western Indian Ocean since January 2025 for maritime security operations, INS Tarkash is actively supporting Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, which is part of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and based in Bahrain. The ship is participating in the multi-national forces joint focus operation, Anzac Tiger.

On March 31, while on patrol, INS Tarkash received multiple inputs from Indian Navy P8I aircraft, regarding suspicious vessels operating in the area. These vessels were believed to be involved in illicit activities, including narcotics trafficking. In response, the ship altered its course to intercept the suspicious vessels. After systematically interrogating all suspicious vessels in the vicinity, INS Tarkash intercepted and boarded a suspect Dhow, owing to the coordinated efforts with the P8I and the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai. Additionally, the ship launched its integral helicopter to monitor the activities of the suspicious vessel and identify other vessels likely operating in the area.

A specialist boarding team, along with marine commandos, boarded the suspect vessel and conducteda thorough search, leading to the discovery of various sealed packets. Further search and interrogation revealed over 2,500-kg of narcotic substances, including 2386 kg of hashish and 121 kg of heroin, stored in different cargo holds and compartments onboard the vessel. The suspicious Dhow was subsequently brought under the control of INS Tarkash, while the crew underwent comprehensive questioning regarding their modus operandi and the presence of other similar vessels in the area. This seizure underscores the effectiveness and professionalism of the Indian Navy in deterring and disrupting illicit activities, including narcotics trafficking at sea. The Indian Navy’s participation in multinational exercises aims to promote security, stability and prosperity across international waters in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).