Inspect welfare hostels regularly, officials told

Koyyalagudem (West Godavari District): District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officials to monitor the management of welfare hostels frequently. He made a surprise inspection of the welfare hostel for girls in Koyyalagudem on Thursday and inspected the facilities in the hostel.

Collector Prasanna Venkatesh said that mandal and division level officials must inspect welfare hostels under their jurisdiction as per government regulations. He wants them to check whether nutritious food is provided and whether facilities like toilets, dining, beds are proper or not.

The Collector ordered the officials concerned to inspect sanitation around toilets in the hostel and submit a report immediately.

Collector Venkatesh instructed the officials to provide nutritious food to students according to the menu prescribed by the government and warned that action will be taken against the wardens concerned, who fail to provide nutritious food and facilities.

When the girls brought to the Collector's attention that toilets and drainage are not properly maintained in Koyyalagudem girls' welfare hostel, he ordered the warden to fix them immediately.

RDO Jhansi Rani, in-charge DEO Madhusudan Rao, Deputy DEO M Kannayya Dora, MEO J Suresh Babu, in-charge tahsildar Ashok, hostel warden Sumathi were present on the occasion.