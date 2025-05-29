Inspections at theatres continue on Day 2

Rajamahendravaram: Surprise inspections at movie theatres here, which began on Tuesday, continued on Wednesday as part of an enforcement drive to ensure compliance with government guidelines.

Joint collector S Chinna Ramudu stated that every theatre management must strictly adhere to government norms and prominently display pricing boards for tickets, snacks, and beverages.

On Wednesday, inspections were carried out at Apsara, Syamala, and Swami theatres under the leadership of Joint Collector Chinna Ramudu. The inspection team included RDO R Krishna Naik, Fire Department Officer K Srinivas, Food Inspector V Rukkayya, Urban Tahsildar PH Paparao, Sanitary Inspector K Annavaram, along with officials from the electricity and police departments. Speaking to the media, the joint collector said that these inspections were part of a district-wide initiative to ensure that cinema halls are being operated in accordance with the regulations laid out by the state government.

He noted that there are 40 theatres across East Godavari district—25 in the Rajamahendravaram revenue division and 15 in the Kovvur division. He stressed the need for control over food and beverage pricing within theatres and clarified that ticket price hikes will only be permitted as per official guidelines.

The JC also warned that any negligence in theatre maintenance or violations of government norms would result in the issuance of notices.