Inspired by Pawan’s ideals, youth join JSP

Kadiri: Severalyouths from Kadiri Assembly constituency joined the Jana Sena Party on Sunday, expressing their faith in the ideology and vision of party president Pawan Kalyan.

The joining programme was held at the Jana Sena Party office in Kadiri in the presence of party in-charge Bhairava Prasad and under the leadership of Suresh.

Youths from Kummara Vandlapalli and Kadiri town limits formally entered the party, stating that they were inspired by Pawan Kalyan’s commitment to public welfare, youth empowerment and inclusive politics.

Addressing the gathering, Bhairava Prasad said that Jana Sena Party was founded in 2014 with the objective of encouraging even ordinary citizens to participate in politics, while giving priority to the upliftment of youth, women and marginalised sections of society. He highlighted that Pawan Kalyan has been consistently striving for the development of Andhra Pradesh and the welfare of its people, and that his efforts have also been appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the 2024 general elections, Bhairava Prasad noted that Jana Sena Party, along with the Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, is working as part of the National Democratic Alliance to take welfare schemes and development programmes closer to the people.

He assured that the party would stand firmly by every committed worker striving to strengthen the organisation in the future.

Those who joined the party included Suresh, Babasab, Nagarjuna, Mohammed Rafiq, Shajahan, Shivakumar, Lokesh, Umar Farooq and Ramanjaneyulu. Town president Chalapathi, along with leaders Lakshman, Ravikumar, Anjibabu, Rajendra Prasad, Ravindra, Gangaraju, Anji and Rajaram, were among those present.