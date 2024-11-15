Instil moral values in students

Dharmavaram (Sri Sathya Sai district): Retired DIET Principal Munayya emphasised the importance of discipline and moral values from an early age, adding that these foundations will lead to a bright future. He addressed the students during Children’s Day celebrations held at Jeevananda English Medium School here on Thursday.

Other dignitaries, including APPSMA president Subba Reddy, RGT Chairman Tippe Swamy and MEO Gopal Naik Rajeshwari Devi, highlighted the significance of a strong educational base.

Students delighted the audience with cultural performances, showcasing traditions from various States.