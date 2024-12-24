Intensify membership drive, TDP activists told

Tirupati: Alleging widespread corruption and systemic misuse dur-ing the five-year rule of the YSRCP, TDP Tirupati Parlia-mentary president G Narasimha Yadav vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Yadav claimed that institutions like TTD, Tirupati Municipal Cor-poration and TUDA were severely compromised under YSRCP governance.

Speaking on party activities, Yadav highlighted that over 2,50,000 individuals in the seven constituencies of the Tirupati Parliamentary Division have joined the TDP. He urged party members to intensify the membership enroll-ment drive before the December 31 deadline, emphasising the need to communicate the benefits of TDP membership to the people.

Yadav accused the YSRCP government of misappropriating funds from the Srivani Trust in TTD and selling TUDA as-sets worth over Rs 250 crore, leaving the agency with only Rs 70 crore.

He also alleged that fixed deposits of TUDA were liquidat-ed to cover up financial misdeeds. “The YSRCP has sys-tematically weakened institutions and it will take consider-able time to restore them to their former efficiency,” he stated.

He encouraged local leaders, including MLAs and commit-tee members at the constituency, mandal and village lev-els, to play an active role in the membership drive and party-building activities. Party Parliamentary office secre-tary Manoharachari, AP Urban Finance and Infrastructure Corporation director Dr Chandana Sravanthi and BC Cell president Ravi Sankar Yadav were present.