Inter admissions to commence

Vijayawada:The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has announced the schedule for admissions into two-year Intermediate courses in general and vocational streams for the academic year 2026–27.

According to an official press release issued by Board secretary P Ranjith Basha on Tuesday, the sale of application forms will begin on April 1, while the admission process across colleges will commence from April 6. The last date for completion of admissions has been fixed as June 1, he said.

He informed that the schedule applies to all categories and quotas in government, private aided, private unaided, cooperative, residential, social welfare, tribal welfare, and model junior colleges, as well as composite degree colleges offering Intermediate courses. He also directed all college principals to ensure that details of admitted students are entered in the UDISE Plus portal within the stipulated timeline to maintain accurate records. The board said that the schedule aims to streamline the admission process and ensure uniformity across institutions in the state. Students and parents have been advised to adhere to the official timeline and complete the admission process within the specified dates to avoid last-minute inconvenience.