CBSE Class 12 Computer Science & Informatics Practices Exams 2026: Balanced, Conceptual Papers Impress Educators

The CBSE Class 12 Computer Science and Informatics Practices examinations conducted on March 25, 2026, have been widely appreciated by educators for their balanced structure, conceptual depth, and alignment with the prescribed syllabus. Experts noted that the papers effectively assessed both theoretical understanding and practical application skills while remaining student-friendly.

Deepa Sivankutty, PGT Computer Science at JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru, described the Computer Science paper as moderate in difficulty and well-structured. She highlighted that the paper covered all major topics comprehensively, with a progressive difficulty level across sections and well-balanced internal choices.

According to her analysis, Section A included a variety of question types such as MCQs, output-based, and Assertion-Reason questions, ensuring broad syllabus coverage. Section B tested short-answer skills through debugging, SQL commands, and definitions, while Section C focused on application-based concepts like file handling, stack operations, and code tracing.

She further noted that Section D stood out for its real-world application of SQL queries, CSV handling, and Python-MySQL connectivity, effectively integrating theory with practical skills. Section E, comprising long-answer questions on binary file handling and networking, required in-depth reasoning and provided a comprehensive evaluation of student preparedness. Overall, she termed the paper “commendable” and fair across all difficulty levels.

Rakhi Laddha, PGT Computer Science at the same institution, reviewed the Informatics Practices (IP) paper as well-balanced and strictly aligned with the CBSE curriculum. She emphasized that the paper rewarded conceptual clarity over rote learning.

Highlighting key features, she pointed out that the question paper ensured complete syllabus coverage, including topics such as Pandas, SQL queries, and computer networks. While Section A offered an easy start, the later sections required deeper understanding of coding logic and database concepts. She also appreciated the clarity of language, which minimized confusion among students.

Shilpi Arora, Head of Department (Computer Science) at Global Indian International School (GIIS), Noida, described the Computer Science paper as balanced and student-friendly, closely aligned with CBSE sample papers. She noted that the difficulty level was moderate, with a good mix of competency-based and direct questions.

She observed that MCQs were easy and scoring, Python questions were largely direct with some emphasis on logic building and output tracing, and SQL queries were predictable. She added that consistent practice of sample papers helped students approach the exam with confidence.

Overall, educators agreed that both papers provided a fair assessment of students’ conceptual understanding and application skills, giving well-prepared candidates a strong opportunity to score high marks.