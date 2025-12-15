Inter-IIT sports meet opens at Tirupati with traditional ceremony

TIRUPATI: The 58th Inter IIT Sports Meet was inaugurated at IIT Tirupati on Sunday with a grand ceremony that brought together athletes from all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology, marking the formal start of a week-long celebration of sport, discipline, and campus culture under the official programme of IISM 2025.

The inauguration was held in the afternoon at the main ground in front of the Sports Complex, where IIT Tirupati is hosting the meet in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and IIT Madras.

Following the invocation and welcome, the Inter IIT flag was hoisted, signalling the commencement of the 58th edition of the prestigious meet.

One of the key moments of the ceremony was the march past by contingents from all participating IITs, reflecting unity, coordination, and competitive spirit. The performance by the Veritas Sainik School band added a ceremonial tone and energised the gathering of athletes, officials, and spectators.

Addressing the gathering, IIT Tirupati Director Prof K N Satyanarayana spoke about the role of Inter IIT in shaping character, teamwork, and leadership, and highlighted the importance of co-hosting the meet with IIT Madras and IIT Hyderabad.

Chief Guest Sathish Sivalingam, Olympian and Arjuna Awardee, spoke on India’s progress as a multi-sport nation and the growing role of campuses in developing quality sports infrastructure.

He encouraged IIT students to contribute to sports not only as athletes but also through technology and innovation, and formally declared the meet open.

The ceremony concluded with cultural performances showcasing Andhra Pradesh’s traditions and the launch of the first sporting events, including chess, tennis, and weightlifting.