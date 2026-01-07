Domestic help, husband arrested for theft of jewellery worth Rs 1.37 cr

The Sadashivanagar police have arrested a domestic help and her husband for allegedly stealing gold jewellery, cash and expensive watches worth Rs 1.37 crore from a house whose occupants had gone out of town to celebrate the New Year.

The accused have been identified as Hajira Begum and her husband Shahir, both natives of West Bengal. Police said they recovered 787 grams of gold jewellery, 291 grams of silver articles and seven expensive watches from the accused.

According to the police, Hajira Begum had been working as a domestic help at the residence of Abhishek, a resident of Sadashivanagar, for several years. She had quit the job about three years ago citing her marriage. However, with the New Year approaching, Hajira recently returned and expressed her willingness to rejoin work. Trusting her due to their earlier association, the family allowed her to resume duties.

On December 30, Abhishek and his family left for Tamil Nadu to celebrate the New Year. Taking advantage of their absence, Hajira allegedly called her husband Shahir to the house. Using the house keys, the couple reportedly decamped with gold ornaments, silver articles, cash and luxury watches collectively valued at Rs 1.37 crore, before fleeing the city.

The theft came to light on December 31 when Abhishek and his family returned home and found the valuables missing. A complaint was immediately lodged at the Sadashivanagar police station.

Following the registration of the case, the police launched an investigation and traced the accused. Hajira Begum and Shahir were arrested, and the stolen valuables were recovered from their possession, police said.

Senior police officials stated that the successful recovery of the entire stolen property was the result of swift investigation and coordination. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused were involved in similar offences elsewhere.