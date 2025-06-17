Inter-state thief arrested, gold worth Rs 43.24L recovered

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district police have arrested an inter-state thief involved in nearly 80 house theft cases and recovered 465 grams of gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 43.24 lakh. Acting on the instructions of District SP D Narasimha Kishore, the arrest was made under the supervision of Central Zone DSP K Ramesh Babu. The Prakash Nagar police team, led by Inspector R Sk Bajilal, along with SI G Satish and crime staff, conducted surveillance in areas affected by a spate of house break-ins. Based on credible information, police apprehended the prime accused, Bula Nagasai of Visakhapatnam near the RTC Complex in Rajamahendravaram on June 15.

Simultaneously, his friend and associate Mohammed Sonu Ali Ahmed Khan, who was helping him conceal the stolen gold, was taken into custody near Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Thaderu village, Bhimavaram.

During interrogation, Bula Nagasai confessed to being involved in house thefts since 2007 across several cities including Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Kadapa, Nellore, Ongole, Attili, Tanuku, Tadepalligudem, Kavali, and Bengaluru. He had earlier been arrested by Bengaluru police in 2023 and served a one-year jail term before being released on bail, after which he resumed his criminal activities.

The police recovered stolen gold linked to multiple cases from the duo, including 246 grams from a 2024 case in Shyamala Nagar, Rajamahendravaram, registered under Cr No 204/2024, 47 grams from a 2023 case in Kadapa Chinna Chowk, 67 grams from a 2024 case in Ongole One Town, 48 grams from another 2025 case, and 41 grams from a 2025 case in Balaji Nagar, Nellore.

Police confirmed that Nagasai has a suspect sheet at Gajuwaka police station and multiple pending warrants across various jurisdictions. SP Narasimha Kishore appreciated the efforts of the police team and announced rewards for them.

DSP K Ramesh Babu urged citizens to avail of the free Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) service by contacting 9493206371 when they leave town and advised them to stay alert and take necessary precautions to prevent theft.