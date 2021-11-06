International leather park to come up in State, says LIDCAP Chairman

Kurnool: Leather Industries Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (LIDCAP) Chairman Kakumanu Rajasekhar said that plans are afoot to set up international leather park in an extent of 500 acres in the state. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the Chairman said several foreign companies were showing keen interest for the setting up of leather park.

He said the LIDCAP will serve the purpose of downtrodden communities, who were neglected in the last five years.

The people of these communities did not develop in any sector and they were ignored by sanctioning loans, he pointed out. Though there were training centres in the district, no programmes pertaining to LIDCAP were organised, alleged Rajasekhar. He said since his inception as chairman to LIDCAP he is making tours across the district and detecting the properties and pursuing the feasibility to set up the training centres of LIDCAP. He said that most LIDCAP properties have been encroached and added he will take steps to recover these encroached properties.

Rajasekhar further said that with the coordination of central and state governments, several programmes are being planned to develop the Andhra Pradesh leather industry. He said that Andhra Pradesh was the only state where raw material is abundantly available and several organisations and families are seeking

livelihood depending upon the leather industry.

The irony is due to lack of proper encouragement, the industries are on the verge of closure. He assured to extend necessary cooperation to revive them.

Earlier supplying of shoes was used to do through LIDCAP after inviting tenders. In the tenders, the organisations that have a turnover of rupees of one crore used to participate.

But now following the orders of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, a crucial decision has been taken in the board meeting. Instead of rupees one crore turnover organisations, the organisations that have a turnover of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh can also participate. He urged the people to utilise the facility and reap benefits, said the chairman.