Int’l meet on smart computing begins

Vijayawada : .A two-day international conference on ‘Empowering Sustainability through Smart Computing and Intelligence’ (ICESSCI-2025) was inaugurated on Friday.

It is aimed at fostering discussions on sustainable technological advancements, witnessed the presence of distinguished academicians, industry experts and researchers from across the globe.

After T Kamalakar Raju, head of the Computer Science Department, Andhra Loyola College, welcomed the gathering, setting the tone for the conference, SAB Nehru, former HoD of Computer Science, provided an insightful conference overview, outlining the key themes and objectives of the event. M Isaac Newton, principal technical support analyst at BMC Software, Boston of USA, focused on cloud computing, sustainability, green software, power-efficient data centres, renewable energy and circular economy, emphasising how technology can contribute to a greener future. Sadhu Radha Krishna Moorthy spoke about chip designing trends and how chip sizes are continuously reducing, aligning with Moore’s Law.

Dr N Neelima, Associate Professor from KLU in Guntur, spoke on cyber security and various security threats. Her session shed light on the increasing cyber risks and the need for robust security frameworks in today’s digital world. Principal Fr Dr GAP Kishore also participated.