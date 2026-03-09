Int’l Women’s Day celebrated grandly

Puttaparthi: International Women’s Day–2026 celebration were held on a grand scale at SG Convention in Puttaparthi under the aegis of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA).

The programme was inaugurated by A Shyam Prasad, District Collector of Sri Sathya Sai district, who lit the ceremonial lamp.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said it was encouraging to see women progressing on par with men in various fields and noted that women officers present on the dais were examples of this progress.

He urged women to achieve financial independence and emerge as entrepreneurs by effectively utilising government-supported credit schemes.

Cultural performances by students of Abhijan Nrityalaya, Hindupur, and Sri Lalitha Natya Kala Kendram, Dharmavaram enthralled the audience.

A thought-provoking skit on child marriage performed by students of ZPHS Lepakshi created awareness among attendees. Participants also watched the State-level Women’s Day celebrations and the message of the Chief Minister through a live telecast on LED screens from Amaravati.

The Collector visited exhibition stalls set up by various government departments and appreciated the skills displayed by women’s self-help groups. On the occasion, loans worth`1,687.64 crore were distributed to women entrepreneurs through bank linkage, Streenidhi, and CIF schemes. Under PMAJAY–Unnati, financial assistance of`1.94 crore was also extended.

Additionally, 12 egg carts, 10 sewing machines on subsidy, and a`15-lakh tractor for the Chilamathur FPO through the Rythu Seva Kendram were distributed.

The programme was attended by Akita Surana, Additional SP, Vishala Ferrer, Director of Rural Development Trust, DRDA Project Director KN Narasaiah, Puttaparthi RDO Suvarna, public representatives, officials, and around 1,200 women entrepreneurs from 32 mandals. Outstanding “Star Women” achievers and women employees were honoured on the occasion.