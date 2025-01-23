Int’l year of quantum science poster launched

Vijayawada : The Department of Physics at Andhra Loyola College in collaboration with the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) here on Wednesday launched the year-long celebrations to mark the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology-2025 (IYQ). The celebrations will feature a host of programmes, including the national-level student fest Resonance (February 4 and 5). A poster was released to mark the launch of the celebrations.

Physics head of department Dr Tummala Srikumar said that the United Nations declared 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the development of quantum mechanics.

In the field of medicine, quantum science enhances medical devices and diagnostic tools, while in energy it provides insights into biological and physical energy phenomena. Quantum applications also contribute to addressing climate challenges, tackling issues like food security and clean water, and innovating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computing.

President of the AP chapter of IAPT Dr G Sahaya Baskaran explained the importance of collaboration with organisations like IAPT in driving forward the objectives of the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology.

Principal Fr Dr GAP Kishore, Dean of Science Dr MC Rao, Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao and P Srinivasa Sastry also participated.