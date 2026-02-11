IOB opens new branch at Narasapuram

Narasapuram: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Tuesday marked its 90th Foundation Day by inaugurating its 76th branch in the Visakhapatnam Region and 5th branch in West Godavari district at Narasapuram. The new branch was formally inaugurated by Senior Regional Manager (SRM), Visakhapatnam Region, Ravi Kumar Gupta. Speaking on the occasion, the SRM emphasised the bank’s role in state development, stating that IOB is committed to the vision of “Swarnandhra 2047 – One Entrepreneur in Each Family.” The SRM also highlighted attractive deposit schemes, stating that the bank is offering 6.60 per cent interest for the general public and 7.10 per cent for senior citizens for a special tenure deposit of 444 days. In addition, all social security schemes, including PMJJBY, PMSBY and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), are available at the branch.

A Nagendra Prasad, Lead District Manager, West Godavari district; G Mangapathi Rao, General Manager, District Industries Centre; Yedukondalu, HR Department Head, Sandhya Marines; IOB Bhimavaram Branch Chief Manager Prafulla Kumar Sahoo; Batchu Siva Rama Krishna, Assistant General Secretary, IOB Officers’ Association; and Narasapuram Branch Manager Mudavath Ramesh Naik, along with customers and bank staff participated.