I&PR minister celebrates Chandrababu’s birthday

Nuzividu: Housing, Information, and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy celebrated the birthday of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu here on Sunday. The event saw a large turnout of supporters, public representatives, citizens, and party workers who participated in ceremonial pouring of milk for Naidu’s portrait, cut a massive cake, and extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister.

Following the event, Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy distributed food to girls at Sneha Rides Children’s Home in Nuzvid town and fruits to the elderly at an old-age home in Tukkuluru village.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Parthasarathy praised Naidu as a tireless worker, a harbinger of progress, and a leader dedicated to the state’s and people’s development.

He prayed for Naidu’s long life and good health, blessed by divine forces, to lead Andhra Pradesh on the path of progress.

The minister expressed gratitude to everyone who participated and extended birthday wishes to the Chief Minister.