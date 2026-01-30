IPR safeguards original research outcomes: Expert

Vijayawada: Dr Sr Candy, IQAC coordinator of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET), speaking on the significance of IPR in the modern knowledge-driven economy, explained various forms of intellectual property rights, including patents, copyrights, trademarks, and industrial designs, and discussed their relevance in academic research, industrial innovation, and technology transfer.

She was delivering the guest lecture on “Role of Intellectual Property Rights in Innovation, Research and Development” organised by the Departments of Botany and Biotechnology, Andhra Loyola College here on Thursday.

During the lecture, the speaker highlighted how proper understanding and application of IPR can safeguard original research outcomes, encourage innovation, and support commercialisation of scientific inventions. Real-life case studies and examples were shared to help participants understand the practical aspects of filing patents and protecting intellectual assets.

The programme concluded with felicitating the speaker by the 1st year UG Vice-Principal Dr B Sivakumari and head of the departments of Botany and Biotechnology, Dr Rose Mary and Srilakshmi Samanchi, respectively.

UG Vice-Principal Dr B Sivakumari and head of the departments of Botany and Biotechnology, Dr Rose Mary and Srilakshmi Samanchi, respectively felicitating Dr Sr Candy, IQAC coordinator of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET), on Thursday