IPS officers get relief in actress Jethwani’s case

Vijayawada: Two IPS officers - Kanti Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni, and former ACP K Hanumantha Rao got some relief in the film actress Kadambari Jethwani’s forgery document case.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday gave orders not to take further action on these suspended police officers in the forgery case of the Jethwani. These officers are facing charges that they illegally arrested actress Jethwani.

She lodged a complaint to the Vijayawada police that she was illegally arrested and harassed by the Vijayawada police including some IPS officers in 2023. Later, the NDA government took action against the former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu, two IPS officers Kanta Rana Tata, the former commissioner of police, Vijayawada, and Vishal Gunni the former DCP of Vijayawada.

Kanti Rana, Vishal Gunni, former ACP K Hanumantha Rao and Circle Inspector M Satyanarayana filed a petition in the High Court alleging that their suspension was illegal and filed a petition for anticipatory bail.

Counsel on behalf of the suspended police officers told the AP High Court that the police officers had performed their duty on the instructions of the higher authorities. They said investigation of the accused is not a crime and the IPS officers should get anticipatory bail.

The AP High Court on Thursday continued the hearing and issued interim orders not to take further action against these police officers and posted the petition for further hearing for June 30. Senior advocates S Sriram, Vemulapati Pattabhi and Vinod Kumar Pandey argued on behalf of the police officers. They said performing the duties as per the instructions of the higher officers is not a crime. Jethwani had alleged that the Vijayawada police illegally detained and harassed her in a forgery case.

It may be recalled that former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu was arrested by the CID and sent to judicial remand. He has been under suspension for the past few months.