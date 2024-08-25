IRMRI’s ‘Rubber and Tyre Research Lab’ inaugurated at Sri City

Sri City : Joint Secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv visited Sri City on Saturday and inaugurated Rubber and Tyre Research Lab (RTRL) at Indian Rubber Materials Research Institute (IRMRI). IRMRI Dr Rajkumar and Chairman CEPTAM, DRDO Dr Manoranjan Patri were also present.

In his inaugural address, Sanjiv emphasised the importance of the lab for the region’s automotive and rubber industries, stating, “This new facility will serve as a unique R&D Center of Excellence, further benefiting the automobile and ancillary industries in the region”.

Dr Ravindra Sannareddy congratulated IRMRI team, informing that the lab will offer specialised testing and failure analysis services for rubber products and materials, specifically catering to the automotive and ancillary manufacturing sectors in the region.



Earlier, Ravindra Sannareddy provided an in-depth overview of Sri City's world-class infrastructure and distinctive features to Sanjiv.

Sanjiv toured several production facilities in the air conditioner manufacturing sector, including Daikin, Amber, Epack, Bluestar, Havells and Magnum, where he observed the active operations. He noted that some of them are going for the next phase of expansion testifying the perfect ecosystem established in the park. Along with another DPIIT expert Dr Ashish Kumar, he held an interactive session with the heads of air conditioning manufacturing units and key stakeholders in Sri City.