Iron sculpture stands as attraction at Amaravati relaunch event

The stage is set for the relaunch of Amaravati, the capital city, attracting visitors from various districts across the state. A major highlight of the event is the impressive installation of sculptures at the assembly hall. Among the striking pieces are statues of Buddha, Kalachakram, NTR, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside the notable Make in India logo.

The grand display also features the beautifully crafted letters spelling 'Amaravati', all sculpted by the talented iron scrap artist Katuri Venkateswara Rao. The unique artistry promises to be a significant draw for attendees at the relaunch event.