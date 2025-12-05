Irrigation and post-harvest infra being prioritised: Collector

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad informed Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Secretary Trunal Thakur that the Sri Sathya Sai district is focusing on crop diversification, irrigation strengthening and post-harvest infrastructure development under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY).

The Collector participated in a nationwide review meeting held virtually from New Delhi, where the Union Agriculture Secretary assessed progress and implementation strategies of the scheme across states and districts.

Senior officials from the district agriculture and allied departments joined the conference from the local Collectorate.

During the review, the Collector said the district is predominantly dependent on rainfed agriculture, with rural livelihoods relying heavily on crops such as red gram, groundnut, bengal gram, maize, cotton, millets, along with horticulture and sericulture. He explained that the district aims for 10% growth in agriculture and allied sectors from 2025–26, supported by improved DAP productivity, sustainable crop diversification, enhanced irrigation, robust post-harvest systems, better credit access, and strengthened governance.

Responding to the district’s presentation, the Union Secretary advised the administration to prepare integrated and innovative action plans for effective implementation.

After the VC, the Collector directed officials to formulate a strong action strategy under the scheme, which covers 167 types of interventions in agriculture and allied sectors.