Ishaan Khattar Thanked His Brother Shahid Kapoor On The Occasion Of Guru Pournima

As this Sunday was Guru Pournima many celebrities took to social media and thanked all their guru's... Well, our young actor of Bollywood Ishaan Khattar thanked his dear brother Shahid Kapoor for supporting him and being his pillar to lean on...

In this post, Ishaan shared an amazing throwback pic in which Shahid's pre-teen image holding little Ishaan in his lap... Along with this post, he also penned down a heartfelt note thanking his dear bro...





Along with it Ishaan also shared another image of an award function. He wrote "Bhai, who has shown me by example the value of perseverance, hard work and patience."



Not only Shadid, Ishaan also thanked his mother Neelima Azeem and thanked her teaching him continuously... He wrote "Ma.. who has taught me and continues to teach me everyday to be a good person and artist. Hope I ca live up to your values always.





Ishaan thanked Karan Johar and all other gurus choreographer Shiamak Davar, his Beyond the Clouds director - Iranian maestro Majid Majidi, Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan, Udta Punjab director Abhishek Chaubey and director Mira Nair, etc.



He specially thanked producer Karan Johar and showed off his gratitude for helping him to shape his career.

He wrote: "Captain K. Generous and enterprising in equal measure.. and the emperor of wit!"

Ishaan always showed his gratitude on his brother and showered his love on him on many stages. On the stage of Filmfare awards function he spoke about Shahid and stated that he is the biggest influencer of his life after receiving his debut award for his first movie… "Yes, of course. His first film (Ishq Vishk) released in 2003. I was eight when he became a film star. I was fascinated by it all. So I'd run around with him on his sets. I was on his sets almost every day. I'd watch the actors, the cinematographers... Initially, I loved him and idolised him. Then I started watching his films more seriously. I started asking him questions like how he prepared for a certain role, what inspired him or how he enacted a particular role. Eventually, I was able to assist in a film (Udta Punjab), in which he was also performing. I had my own set of responsibilities as well. It was interesting as I was both objective and subjective. Shahid's been a big influence in my life."