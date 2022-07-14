ISKCON, Nellore opens registrations for cultural events

Nellore, July 14: International Society for Krishna Consciousness, Nellore is organizing the world's largest cultural festival for devotees across the globe from August 1 to 20 devotees to express their talents and devotion towards Lord Krishna as part of 20-day International Sri Krishna Janmashtami online cultural competitions in connection with Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

ISKCON Nellore President Sukhdev Swamy informed that anybody from the age group of 4 months to 80 years can participate in the festive competitions and the registrations also started from July 9 and are open to August 20. He said they are expecting participants from 80 countries and said there is no limit for entries, and anyone can register for multiple events.





The events are colouring, classical dance, folk dance, fancy dress, Gita shloka, vocal music, instrumental music, rhythms, cookery, flower decoration, rangoli, mono action, dance drama, storytelling, handwriting, essay writing, alter decoration, poems, garland making, ghajal singing, videography, photography, painting, hide & seek, 2D/3D animations, PPT making, dahi handi and other innovative activities. A total of 55 main categories with 300 sub-categories are available for registrations, explained swamy Sukhdev.

People can register logging on: https://iskconlms.dhanushinfotech.com/ and the email id: [email protected] for clarification of doubts on any events. There are no Charges for registrations and people can participate in the events in a group or individually.

"The main objective of the cultural fest/competitions are to engage the God Gifted Talents of the people for His pleasure. Any form of innovative event will also be appreciated," said Swamy Sukhdev.

WhatsApp numbers for enquiry: +91 8977637108 or +91 8919717982 (Chinmaya Krishna Dasa, coordinator of the cultural fest). Organizers informed that results of the events would be announced between August 25 and 31. Second round of registrations would be called for the final results, if required.