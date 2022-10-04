Israel representative visits Indo-Israel project site

Narasaraopet: Israel Embassy representative Yaar, project agri-division head Brahmadev and additional director of Horticulture M Venkateswarulu on Monday visited Gundlapalli village under Nekarikallu mandal of Palnadu district and examined the land.

The State government has allotted 25 acres for implementing Indo-Israel Project. The aim of the project is to produce more horticulture yield with less fertilisers and water to get more profits to farmers. The Centre of Excellence has already allocated Rs 25 crore for this project.

Speaking on this occasion, Yaar said that taking local conditions into consideration, the Centre for Excellence will prepare plans and added that they will use world's best technology. He said they will create awareness to the farmers to produce more horticulture yield with less investment.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu said that if this project is commissioned, the farmers will be benefitted. If the farmers will get more yield, more farmers will follow the procedure, he observed.