ISRO achievements will be inspirational for future generations: Collector

Tirupati : The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) marked a historic achievement on Wednesday with the successful launch of its 100th rocket mission. The GSLV-F15 rocket, carrying domestically developed NVS-02 satellite, lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Sriharikota at 6.23 am on Wednesday.

The successful launch of cryogenic rocket further solidified India’s position in space exploration. Following the event, ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan congratulated the team of scientists and engineers for their dedication and hard work. The atmosphere at the space centre was electric as jubilant scientists celebrated the mission’s success.

As part of the celebrations surrounding ISRO’s landmark 100th launch, arrangements were made for around 500 students from Sullurpet town to witness the event from a specially designated gallery. Among the attendees were district officials, including Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and his spouse, who personally invited two exceptional students – SK Afrid, 9th -grade student from Sullurpet Government High School, and S Hima Hanshini, 10th -grade student from Zilla Parishad High School.

These students had demonstrated remarkable talent at a science fair and were given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the historic launch. Following the successful launch, Dr Venkateshwar extended his congratulations to ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan, SHAR Director A Rajarajan and the entire team of scientists involved in the project. He also took part in a commemorative photograph alongside the ISRO leadership team to mark the occasion.

The Collector emphasised the pride ISRO continues to bring to India on the global stage and applauded their efforts in advancing the country’s space capabilities. He highlighted that such achievements serve as an inspiration for future generations of scientists and engineers. The event also saw the participation of several dignitaries, including Sullurpet Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Kiranmayi.