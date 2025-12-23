  1. Home
ISRO chief offers prayers in Tirumala

  • Created On:  23 Dec 2025 7:44 AM IST
Accompanied by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) officials, Chairman V Narayanan carried a miniature replica of the launch rocket while offering prayers

Tirupati: ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Monday offered prayers at the Tirupati temple here ahead of the BlueBird Block-2 mission on December 24. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch its LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 Mission, a dedicated commercial mission aboard the LVM3 launch vehicle on Wednesday.

This historic mission is aimed at deploying the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of the US-based AST SpaceMobile. Accompanied by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) officials, Narayanan purportedly carried a miniature replica of the launch rocket while offering prayers.

“On 24 December, we are (have) targeting the launch of BlueBird-2… using our Bahubali rocket…M6 rocket,” Narayanan told PTI Videos, The mission involves lifting the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, he added. According to the ISRO chairman, the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite is meant for 4G and 5G communication purposes.

