Kurra appointed as Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman

Guntur: Kurra Appa Rao has been appointed as Asia's biggest Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman and orders were issued to this effect on Friday. He is RWS contractor and close follower of Pedakurapadu MLA Bhashyam Praveen and worked for his victory in the recent state Assembly elections.

He has good contacts with HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. He made arrangements for Nara Lokesh's 'Yuva Galam' Padayatra in Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency and extended his support for the victory of the TDP candidates in the Assembly elections.