ISRO launches PSLV-C53 satellite, YS Jagan Congratulates the scientists

Another milestone achieved in Indian space travel as ISRO, which continues to be the leader in launching a commercial satellite, has scored another success. It has successfully launched Singapore satellites into orbit and has once again shown to the world that it is not averse to space experiments. ISRO successfully launched PSLV C-53 from Sriharikota Space Center in Nellore. As soon as the 25-hour countdown ended, the rocket took off into the sky. ISRO Chairman Sivan revealed that the satellites have completed four phases and are put into orbit.



According to the commercial deal concluded in Singapore, PSLV C-53 was launched by ISRO. A total of three satellites were launched into orbit. One of these satellites, built for Singapore's purposes, will be used for ground exploration. It will work with DAEO technology.

ISRO continues to be the world leader in launching commercial satellites. So far it has launched 342 satellites from 33 countries. In 2016, however, ISRO made history by launching 104 satellites into the sky at a time. Many countries are turning to India and ISRO for low-cost experiments.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the ISRO scientists on the successful launch of PSLV-C53. The CM hoped that the ISRO team would achieve more success in the future.