ISRO launches SSLV D2 Rocket succesfully from Sriharikota

The SSLV D2 rocket succesfully launched into space. The rocket launch, which completed in 13 minutes and 2 seconds carried three satellites into space including two domestic and one American satellite.

The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2) took off off from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAAR) at 9.18 am on Friday. Through this launch, three satellites namely Earth Observation Satellite, Janus-1 and Azadi SAT-2 will be put into orbit. Also, ISRO scientists are working hard to conduct this experiment successfully after the first launch named SSLV-D1 failed last year.

Going by the details, the SSLV-D2 rocket is 34 meters long, 2 meters wide and weighs 119 tonnes. It is implemented in four phases. The first stage of this rocket is completed in 124 seconds using 87 tons of solid fuel.

The second stage will be completed in 384.2 seconds with 7.7 tons of solid fuel and the third stage will be completed in 674.9 seconds with 4.5 tons of solid fuel. The fourth stage alone is completed in 785.1 seconds with the help of 0.05 tonnes of liquid fuel.