ISRO team offers prayers at Tirumala ahead of PSLV-C62 launch

Members of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) paid a visit to Tirumala to offer prayers at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara ahead of the upcoming PSLV-C62 launch. On Saturday, during the VIP darshan period, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath and his team engaged in a significant ritual, placing a model of the PSLV-C62 rocket at the feet of the deity and conducting special prayers.

The PSLV-C62 is scheduled for launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR on January 12th (Monday) at 10:17 AM. This mission will transport the Earth observation satellite EOS-N1 into orbit.

Notably, prominent actor Tanikella Bharani and former Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav also visited Tirumala to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara during the same occasion.