Issue ‘zero fare tickets’ for women ahead of free bus travel rollout: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to implement a 'zero fare ticket' system for women passengers availing free bus travel scheme in the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), slated to commence on August 15.

The Chief Minister emphasised that these tickets must clearly display the route travelled and indicate 100 percent subsidy provided by the government. This, he stated, would ensure that women passengers fully understand the significant benefit they are receiving. He instructed the officials to swiftly develop the necessary software for this purpose.

During a review meeting with officials on Monday regarding the RTC free bus travel scheme for women, the Chief Minister discussed the financial implications of similar schemes implemented in other states and projected the potential costs for Andhra Pradesh. He issued a clear directive for the scheme to be effectively implemented across the state starting August 15, “under all circumstances.”

With the imminent launch of the free bus travel scheme, the Chief Minister advised APSRTC to proactively explore alternative revenue sources and implement measures to reduce operational costs, with the ultimate goal of transforming the corporation into a profitable entity. He instructed the officials to formulate a comprehensive action plan outlining potential revenue-generating methods and necessary policy changes.

In a move towards sustainable transportation, the Chief Minister also directed officials to purchase only AC electric buses for future acquisitions. He highlighted that converting existing buses to electric models would significantly reduce maintenance costs and recommended that the required electricity for charging be produced in-house. The CM further emphasised the importance of studying the feasibility of establishing charging stations in all RTC depots across the state.