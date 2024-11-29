ISTE student chapter inaugurated

Bhimavaram: Principal of the Vishnu Institute of Technology Dr Mangam Venu informed that the student chapter of Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) was inaugurated in the college on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he ISTE aims to produce professional engineers with technical skills required by the industry and other organisations and contributing to industrial development.

Chairman of ISTE AP section Prof G Ranga Janardhan taking part as chief guest said that Vishnu Institute of Technology is the first technical institute with a membership of 1,000 students and 180 faculty members. Guest of honor and ISTE national executive member Dr TSS Balaji explained the importance, road map and objectives of ISTE Student Chapter.

Dr RVD Rama Rao, ISTE coordinator and Head of Electrical Department of the college also spoke. Various competitions were conducted and the winners were given prizes. Deans, Heads of departments, faculty, non-teaching staff and students were present.

Vice-principal Prof M Srilakshmi proposed a vote of thanks.