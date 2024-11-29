Live
- Andhra Pradesh Launches EAGLE Task Force to Tackle Ganja and Drug Trafficking Across the State
- You've to show faith in champion players: Ponting suggests unchanged Australia XI for Adelaide Test
- "Eknath Shinde Hints at Maharashtra CM Decision: Final Announcement in a Day or Two"
- Over 30 sustain burn injuries during 'mashaal' procession in MP
- Shiv Sena leader predicts split in MVA, confirms swift govt formation in Maha
- Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices Expected to Surge by ₹150-₹200
- Costume Designer Josyula Gayathri Devi Shares Insights on Working for Vikkatakavi
- Cold Wave Intensifies in Hyderabad and Telangana Districts
- Neha Dhupia: Angad makes it possible for me to pursue my passions
- After meeting HM Amit Shah in Delhi, Mahayuti leaders to huddle in Mumbai
Just In
ISTE student chapter inaugurated
Bhimavaram: Principal of the Vishnu Institute of Technology Dr Mangam Venu informed that the student chapter of Indian Society for Technical Education...
Bhimavaram: Principal of the Vishnu Institute of Technology Dr Mangam Venu informed that the student chapter of Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) was inaugurated in the college on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, he ISTE aims to produce professional engineers with technical skills required by the industry and other organisations and contributing to industrial development.
Chairman of ISTE AP section Prof G Ranga Janardhan taking part as chief guest said that Vishnu Institute of Technology is the first technical institute with a membership of 1,000 students and 180 faculty members. Guest of honor and ISTE national executive member Dr TSS Balaji explained the importance, road map and objectives of ISTE Student Chapter.
Dr RVD Rama Rao, ISTE coordinator and Head of Electrical Department of the college also spoke. Various competitions were conducted and the winners were given prizes. Deans, Heads of departments, faculty, non-teaching staff and students were present.
Vice-principal Prof M Srilakshmi proposed a vote of thanks.