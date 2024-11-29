  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

ISTE student chapter inaugurated

ISTE student chapter inaugurated
x
Highlights

Bhimavaram: Principal of the Vishnu Institute of Technology Dr Mangam Venu informed that the student chapter of Indian Society for Technical Education...

Bhimavaram: Principal of the Vishnu Institute of Technology Dr Mangam Venu informed that the student chapter of Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) was inaugurated in the college on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he ISTE aims to produce professional engineers with technical skills required by the industry and other organisations and contributing to industrial development.

Chairman of ISTE AP section Prof G Ranga Janardhan taking part as chief guest said that Vishnu Institute of Technology is the first technical institute with a membership of 1,000 students and 180 faculty members. Guest of honor and ISTE national executive member Dr TSS Balaji explained the importance, road map and objectives of ISTE Student Chapter.

Dr RVD Rama Rao, ISTE coordinator and Head of Electrical Department of the college also spoke. Various competitions were conducted and the winners were given prizes. Deans, Heads of departments, faculty, non-teaching staff and students were present.

Vice-principal Prof M Srilakshmi proposed a vote of thanks.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick