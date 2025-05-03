ISTS receives best engg college for women award

Rajamahendravaram: The International School of Technology and Sciences for Women (Autonomous), ISTS has been awarded the “Best Engineering College for Women – 2025” by Asia Today Media at the World Education Summit held on April 30 at Hotel The Park, New Delhi.

The award was presented by Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Delhi Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and Fiji High Commission Counsellor Nilesh Kumar. ISTS Chairman K Upender Reddy received the award and credited the institution’s faculty, leadership, and students for the achievement.

Reddy said that ISTS focuses on an industry-oriented curriculum in collaboration with companies like Accenture and Cognizant. He noted the institution’s 100% placement record for 2023–24 and expressed confidence in continuing the trend in 2025.

With emphasis on AI, Machine Learning, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Electronics, and Agricultural Engineering, ISTS aims to prepare students for global workforce demands, he added.

Reddy also thanked Vice-Chairperson V Anusha Reddy, Principal Dr Y Rajsree Rao, and all departments for their support.