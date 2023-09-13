Live
Just In
IT employees protests in support of Chandrababu Naidu in Gachibowli
Invitation to participate in this programme was shared through mails and social media under the 'I am with CBN' poster
Hyderabad: The arrest of Andhra Pradesh former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case is facing opposition not only in the country but also from NRIs in other countries. Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Kumaraswamy and other leaders have already condemned Chandrababu's arrest.
Akhilesh criticized that the trend of illegally arresting opposition leaders has spread from the center to the states as well. Farooq Abdullah said that this arrest is likely to benefit Chandrababu himself.
On the other hand, protests against the arrest of Chandrababu are going on in AP as well as in Telangana. TDP supporters are protesting against Chief Minister Jagan's stance. On the other hand, IT employees are going to take out a large-scale protest at Wipro Circle in Gachibowli, Hyderabad at 3 o'clock on Wednesday afternoon.
This programme will be organized to express solidarity with Chandrababu. Invitation to participate in this program is being shared through mails and social media under the name 'I am with CBN'. Chandrababu is a victim of the political conspiracy of the state government. It is the responsibility of all of us to declare solidarity with Chandrababu Babu to protect democracy during this crisis," said the related poster.