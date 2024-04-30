It is BJP which did injustice to AP: Sudhakar Reddy

Darsi (Prakasam district): Congress candidate for Ongole parliamentary constituency Eda Sudhakar Reddy said that the Congress party didn’t do any injustice to the state, but it is the BJP which failed to fulfil the assurances made to the state in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Speaking at an election meeting along with the Darsi Assembly candidate Putluri Kondareddy at Donakonda village on Monday, Sudhakar Reddy said that the Congress included the Special Category Status, support for the Polavaram project and the new capital in the reorganisation Act, but the BJP government at the Centre and the TDP and YSRCP governments in the state had failed to implement them. He said that the liquor and mining mafia is ruling the state, and they are contesting in the elections to loot the resources. He said that the TDP and YSRCP MP candidates are not locals, and they are in the district just for their businesses.

After interacting with the Muslims in a local mosque, Sudhakar Reddy said that the BJP is trying to instigate communal riots and create a divide in the country in the name of religion. Congress encourages secularism, and wants people of all religions to live in peace, he added. He said that a house will become a happy home when the head of the family is good, and the nation will be a happy and secure nation when Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister. He requested the people to vote for Congress and make him and Kondareddy the MP and MLA respectively for the development of the district and the constituency.

Congress leaders Vuddandi Mallikharjuna Rao, Telagala Bujji, Ungarala Srinu, CPM leaders Sirupalli Anjaiah, Tndava Rangarao and their party workers participated in the campaign.