Cabinet nod to NDSA report on Medigadda

Hyderabad: The State Government has decided to accept the interim report on Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla submitted by the NDSA and take up the repair works of the damaged Medigadda barrage. It has also decided to first take the opinion of technical experts. Another important decision taken by the cabinet was to supply irrigation water to the farmers from the Kaleshwaram lift scheme by making temporary arrangements like construction of “Rockfill Dam” during the ensuing kharif season.

The state cabinet on Monday discussed in detail the NDSA interim report and the possibility of the repairs of the damaged barrages, including leakages at Annaram and Sundilla. The cabinet felt that the central agencies should be roped in to make suggestions on the repairs.

Two different technical agencies would study each barrage and come out with concrete suggestions. “Geophysical and geo technical suggestions will be taken into consideration before taking action on the barrages,” I&PR and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu told the media. Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that temporary measures like construction of “Rock formation” or “Rockfill dam” would be taken up with nominal expenditure to lift the water and supply for irrigation in the kharif season. It also felt that water should not be stored in the structures on the advice of the NDSA. But it will ensure that the farmers do not face any problem regarding water for irrigation.

The cabinet also decided to organise state formation day celebrations on a grand scale on June 2. They have also decided to invite the former AICC president Sonia Gandhi. The government will also felicitate noted Telangana activists. As the election code would be in force till June 6, the government would write a letter to the Election Commission seeking permission to hold the celebrations. Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would also be invited to the celebrations, Sridhar Babu said.

The minister said all the government schools would get a facelift by spending nearly Rs 600 crore in the new academic year, the minister said that the ‘Amma Adarsha’ school programmes would be launched in the schools on re-opening day on June 12.

Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Sridhar Babu would make recommendations to strengthen the government schools on par with corporate institutions under the scheme.



The cabinet announced that Rs 500 bonus per quintal would be given to the farmers who cultivate paddy of fine rice. The district collectors have been asked to procure the paddy with moisture content at the MSP at all market yards and farmers should be paid money within three days after the procurement. Reddy said that farmers would get compensation for the crops that were damaged due to unseasonal rains.

Arrangements would also be made to supply fine rice to the people and for mid day meal schemes in the educational institutions. Required rice would be procured from the state farmers and there would be no imports from other states this time.